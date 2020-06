Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday on Interstate 94, leading southbound lanes near Englewood to be shut down while authorities investigate.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. near 59th Street, Illinois State police said. Two people were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries, but they were expected to survive.

Local lanes are closed at 59th, but traffic is being diverted to express lanes, state police said, while the investigation continues.

