Man charged in Hermosa hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old girl

A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Hermosa on the Northwest Side in August.

Josue Mendoza Barrera crashed a minivan into the back of a Dodge Charger on Aug. 3 in the 4500 block of West Armitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

Ashley Sanchez of Aurora, a passenger in the Dodge, was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Hospital. Two other people in the car had minor injuries.

Barrera, 26, allegedly did not stop the van after the crash. Barrera, of Belmont Cragin, was arrested Wednesday in southwest suburban Lemont, police said.

He was expected to appear in court Friday on counts of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and speeding 35 mph over the limit.