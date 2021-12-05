 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman killed in Jefferson Park triple shooting

Meagan Bilbo, 19, and a man were shot while walking in an alley Sunday morning in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was killed and 2 men critically wounded Dec. 5 on the Northwest Side.
Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot to death and two men critically wounded while walking Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Meagan Bilbo, 19, and a man were shot while walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

The gunfire entered a building and struck another man, police said.

Bilbo was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

One man, 23, took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the other man, also 23, went to Evanston Hospital, police said. Both men were listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

University of Chicago staff member robbed at knifepoint near campus

The robbery occurred Sunday evening in the 800 block of East 59th Street, according to a security alert from the university.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman accidentally shot in Portage Park

The woman, 32, was with a group of people in the 3700 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gun accidentally discharged, striking her in the right side of the chest, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Saving grace of a big lake trout: Lakers save the day when blanked on smallmouth bass in downtown Chicago

Tim Prokop and his son Cameron had their day of fishing smallmouth bass on Saturday saved by lake trout, especially the big one earning Fish of the Week honors caught by Cameron.

By Dale Bowman

15-year-old boy shot, CTA bus driver beaten, two cops injured as police respond to large group of youths downtown Saturday night

Across the city over the weekend, six people were killed and 24 others were wounded by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Erik Gustafsson learning to prioritize defense as Blackhawks shift philosophies

The once ultra-offensive defenseman has finally adopted a more defensive approach, with encouraging results, in recent weeks.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: Without asking, Dad gives away keyboard Mom liked playing

Daughter considers buying her another one but fears it would put her mother in an awkward position.

By Abigail Van Buren