Woman killed in Jefferson Park triple shooting

A woman was shot to death and two men critically wounded while walking Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Meagan Bilbo, 19, and a man were shot while walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

The gunfire entered a building and struck another man, police said.

Bilbo was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

One man, 23, took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the other man, also 23, went to Evanston Hospital, police said. Both men were listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.