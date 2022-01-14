Ald. Burke was secretly videotaped inside his City Hall offices as part of federal corruption probe

Ald. Edward M. Burke was videotaped inside his City Hall offices as part of the blockbuster investigation that led to his federal racketeering indictment nearly three years ago, court records made public Friday reveal.

Federal prosecutors publicly filed the 160-page affidavit from an FBI special agent used to seek permission in late 2018 to raid Burke’s City Hall and ward offices — the move that first made public the feds’ aggressive, ongoing investigation into public corruption in Chicago.

More than three years later, much of the detail in the document has already come to light. It is also heavily redacted. For example, one page begins with the sentence, “The FBI has been conducting an investigation of public corruption in the Chicago area.” Everything else on the page is redacted, save for a reference to a Chicago alderman.

Former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) is known to have cooperated against Burke following a lengthy investigation into his own activities.

The indictment against Burke alleges that he and Solis had a meeting in Burke’s City Hall office Sept. 26, 2016. There, Burke allegedly asked Solis to set up another meeting with someone so Burke could solicit business for his private law firm, Klafter & Burke.

The indictment alleged that Solis asked about a “marketing arrangement” during that meeting, and Burke said he was a “believer in sharing the wealth.”

The document filed Friday contains new detail about that meeting — and reveals the feds have video.

Specifically, it said “the recording of the meeting shows that Burke then pulled out a pen” and later “shows that Burke, who had a pen in his hand, pointed the pen at papers on his desk.”

During that meeting, Burke allegedly said, “I’m of the belief that if you get help from somebody to get some work that they’re entitled to share in it, and it’s just up to us to figure out a way that it can be done so that there’s no pitfalls, legally.”

He also allegedly said, “Listen, it wouldn’t be the first time, won’t be the last time. I’m a believer in sharing the wealth.”

The document also quotes Burke as allegedly saying, “I am a believer that if you’re making money, that you should share the wealth. So you and I’ll never have . . . we’ll just figure out a way that’s gonna be above board, legal, etc. Because you and I are not gonna . . . get in trouble over this . . . at this stage in the game.”

There is still no trial date on the books for Burke, nearly three years after his racketeering indictment. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow has scheduled a Feb. 8 hearing for arguments on hundreds of pages of pretrial motions.

The charges against Burke allege he used his seat on the City Council to steer business toward his private law firm amid schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st and Pulaski Road, and a redevelopment project on the Northwest Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.