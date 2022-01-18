15-year-old boy fatally shot in Noble Square. ‘Caleb touched so many lives.’

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Noble Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Caleb Westbrook was in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue about 1:15 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Westbrook was a freshman at Rauner College Prep, according to a post from the school’s principal.

“Caleb was a 9th grader with so much personality,” the statement read. “He loved to crack a joke and always brought positivity and light to his classmates and teachers. Caleb touched so many lives in his time at Rauner.”

About an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot in Englewood. No arrests have been reported in either shooting.

More than half of the nine people hit by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday were 17 or younger.