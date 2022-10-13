The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

Among those shot was a woman in the 5100 block of North LeClaire Avenue in Jefferson Park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Two people were wounded in separate shootings July 16, 2022 on the same block in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times file

Five people were wounded in gun violence in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. The 22-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 1:55 p.m. in the 5100 block of North LeClaire Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed her the back and she was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
  • Minutes later, a man was shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side. The man, 28, was near the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street when he was struck in the elbow, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
  • A man was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The man, 26, was on the sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • Wednesday night, a 20-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. He was standing outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 56th Place when he was approached by two people who opened fire, police said. He was shot in the groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
  • An hour later, a man, 31, was wounded in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The man was in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue when he was shot in the knee and wrist about 11:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
Next Up In Crime
Feds ask judge to sentence ex-Teamster boss John Coli to 19 months in prison
Tenant faces murder charge in killing, dismembering Northwest Side boarding house owner
$7.5 million worth of retail products recovered after thefts in Wilmette lead to major fencing ring
More ‘check washing’ victims speak out as officials press Postal Service to address rising fraud
Man shot to death in Eden Green, medical examiner’s office says
Maywood police searching for man wanted in killing of 17-year-old Proviso East student
The Latest
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30, 2019, after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Politics
Feds ask judge to sentence ex-Teamster boss John Coli to 19 months in prison
John Coli once bragged, “You can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk.” Two years later, Coli pleaded guilty and formally agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mark Kelly of Bucktown with his opening-day buck in southern Illinois. Provided photo
Sports
Bucktown man arrrows a good buck on opening day in southern Illinois
Mark Kelly arrowed a good buck on opening day of archery season in southern Illinois.
By Dale Bowman
 
FREEZER_101222_02.JPG
Crime
Tenant faces murder charge in killing, dismembering Northwest Side boarding house owner
Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing Frances Walker, 69. Police say some remains were found in a freezer, others are missing. Friends describe the victim as ‘gentle, sweet, generous, kind.’
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Josiah Slavin skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Josiah Slavin, Petr Mrazek connect with fans — and raise money — through Cameo
Mrazek donates proceeds from videos he films on the popular website, on which fans request personalized messages from celebrities of all types, to a charitable organization run by Czech goalies.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: For half a century, ex-wife has kept a $14,000 secret
Through their marriage, separation, reconciliation and divorce, she has steadfastly refused to tell her former husband why she borrowed large sum of cash not long after they wed.
By Abigail Van Buren
 