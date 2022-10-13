5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

Five people were wounded in gun violence in Chicago Wednesday.
- A woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. The 22-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 1:55 p.m. in the 5100 block of North LeClaire Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed her the back and she was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- Minutes later, a man was shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side. The man, 28, was near the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street when he was struck in the elbow, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
- A man was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The man, 26, was on the sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Wednesday night, a 20-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. He was standing outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 56th Place when he was approached by two people who opened fire, police said. He was shot in the groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- An hour later, a man, 31, was wounded in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The man was in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue when he was shot in the knee and wrist about 11:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
The Latest
John Coli once bragged, “You can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk.” Two years later, Coli pleaded guilty and formally agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
Mark Kelly arrowed a good buck on opening day of archery season in southern Illinois.
Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing Frances Walker, 69. Police say some remains were found in a freezer, others are missing. Friends describe the victim as ‘gentle, sweet, generous, kind.’
Mrazek donates proceeds from videos he films on the popular website, on which fans request personalized messages from celebrities of all types, to a charitable organization run by Czech goalies.
Through their marriage, separation, reconciliation and divorce, she has steadfastly refused to tell her former husband why she borrowed large sum of cash not long after they wed.