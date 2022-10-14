10 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Thursday

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago.



A man, 22, was killed during a home invasion in South Shore. He was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a man entered through a backdoor and began arguing with him, Chicago police said. The intruder fired and hit the man several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled the apartment and was not arrested.

A man was found shot to death inside a home in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 5:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over an hour later, a man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The men, 18 and 25, were standing on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street when someone in a dark vehicle drove up and someone inside opened gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. No arrests were reported.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. They were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 3:30 p.m. when someone approached in a red vehicle, police said. A man got out of the car and shot at them. They were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No one was in custody.

About two hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side. He was on the street about 1:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody.

At least three other people were injured in shootings Thursday in Chicago, including one man listed in critical condition after he was shot while sleeping in a vehicle on the South Side and another in serious condition following a West Side shooting.

