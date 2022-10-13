The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Two men shot — one fatally — in Chatham

The men were on a sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

Two men were shot — one fatally — Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The men were standing on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street when someone in a dark colored car approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 25, was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

