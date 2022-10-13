Two men shot — one fatally — in Chatham

Two men were shot — one fatally — Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
The men were standing on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street when someone in a dark colored car approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Another man, 25, was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
