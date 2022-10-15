The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot inside North Lawndale apartment

The man, 22, was inside the home about 5:15 p.m. when someone entered the apartment and shot him in the chest and back, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment.

About 5:15 p.m., the 22-year-old was inside the home in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.

