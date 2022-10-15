Man fatally shot inside North Lawndale apartment

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment.

About 5:15 p.m., the 22-year-old was inside the home in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.

