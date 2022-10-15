Man fatally shot inside North Lawndale apartment

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment.
About 5:15 p.m., the 22-year-old was inside the home in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The Irish offense couldn’t get much going against a Cardinal defense that entered the game 111th in scoring defense
The Red Stars are tasked with once again putting their issues aside for a game as they make their seventh consecutive playoff appearance Sunday, playing the San Diego Wave on the road.
After pounding Minnesota 26-14 to get to 6-1, the Illini head into a bye week with a Big Ten West title looking like a real possibility.
Plus, Duncan Keith lands a front-office job with the Oilers and Filip Roos experiences Las Vegas for the first time.
Loyola beat St. Patrick 53-7 and could finally discuss what everyone has been talking about: next week’s showdown in Wilmette between No. 1 Mount Carmel and No. 2 Loyola.