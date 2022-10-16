The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

Joslyn Shaw, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Woman found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
A woman was found shot to death Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham.

Joslyn Shaw, 39, was found on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about 11:25 a.m., officials said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

