Woman found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A woman was found shot to death Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham.

Joslyn Shaw, 39, was found on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about 11:25 a.m., officials said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

