Woman found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A woman was found shot to death Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham.
Joslyn Shaw, 39, was found on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead about 11:25 a.m., officials said. Her death was ruled a homicide.
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead.
Eric Casique was shot about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Piper Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
St. Sabina Church stands by Rev. Pfleger amid new sex abuse allegation: ‘Father Mike, this is your army’
During Sunday Mass, parishioners wore shirts saying, ‘We stand with Father Pfleger.’ The popular priest denies the latest allegation — the fourth against him.
The Red Stars are tasked with once again putting their issues aside for a game as they make their seventh consecutive playoff appearance Sunday, playing the San Diego Wave on the road.