Monday, October 17, 2022
Man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn

The man, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot early Monday after crashing his car into a tree in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The man, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

About an hour earlier, a 43-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head about in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, about six miles away, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

News
87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side
The woman was found unresponsive in a wheelchair. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
Crime
Man found shot to death inside car in Woodlawn
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband talks about nothing but cars and trucks
His wife of more than 20 years isn’t sure she can take much more vehicle conversation.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Movies and TV
‘The Good Nurse’ portrays real-life case of a hospital staffer taking instead of saving lives
Thriller boasts strong performances by Jessica Chastain as a busy single mom and Eddie Redmayne as a newcomer on the night shift.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago Enterprise
Chicago-based group brings urgency to philanthropy
Lever for Change, part of the MacArthur Foundation, connects donors to unheralded organizations taking on deep troubles in society.
By David Roeder
 