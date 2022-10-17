Man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn

A man was found fatally shot early Monday after crashing his car into a tree in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The man, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

About an hour earlier, a 43-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head about in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, about six miles away, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.