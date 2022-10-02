Man fatally shot after argument on Near North Side
About 5:20 a.m., the man, 38, was found on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West Division Street when he had been shot multiple times in the body by someone he was arguing with, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
