The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with 2020 killing of transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex

On Friday, Judge Charles Beach ordered a 62-year-old held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 25, 2020, slaying of Courtney Eshay Key.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man charged with 2020 killing of transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex
Courtney Eshay Key

Courtney Eshay Key

Facebook

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex on Christmas day nearly two years ago.

On Friday, Judge Charles Beach ordered 62-year-old William Truss held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 25, 2020, slaying of Courtney Eshay Key.

Cook County prosecutors did not say during the hearing why it took so long to bring charges in the case, despite prosecutors saying that detectives had quickly identified Truss as a suspect in the 27-year-old’s slaying.

A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on the active case.

Related

On the night Key was killed, multiple surveillance cameras and license plate readers recorded Truss’ black Audi SUV driving in the area of 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue as he sought a prostitute, prosecutors said.

One of the cameras allegedly recorded Truss’ SUV as it pulled up next to Key as she stood on a sidewalk. Prosecutors said she was wearing a distinctive yellow top under her coat and she was recorded getting into Truss’ car.

A short time later, a separate camera recorded Truss’ SUV as it drove into an alley off 82nd Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues in which a woman wearing a yellow top could be seen sitting in his passenger seat, prosecutors said.

The SUV then drove out of view.

A witness reported hearing a gunshot about 8:30 p.m. that night and minutes later saw Truss’ SUV drive out of the alley with Key’s body hanging from the passenger door, prosecutors said.

As Truss drove away, he dragged Key’s body until she fell to the street in the intersection of 82nd Street and Drexel Avenue, where she was run over by a second vehicle, prosecutors said.

Key was pronounced dead on the scene and had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head, authorities said.

William Truss

William Truss

Cook County sheriff’s office

The following month, detectives located Truss’ SUV parked outside of his home, where the vehicle was registered, according to prosecutors.

Truss admitted to detectives that he had previously solicited prostitutes in the area of 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, prosecutors said. Truss also allegedly said he was the only person who drove the SUV and identified the vehicle in photos taken from surveillance footage.

Truss also told detectives he was heterosexual, prosecutors said.

When Truss was taken into custody Wednesday, he told detectives that he had picked up a prostitute on the night of the murder and gone home, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender said Truss was a longtime worker at the Ford assembly plant in Chicago, had been married for 14 years and had seven adult children.

After he was denied bail, Truss’ next court date was set for Nov. 9.

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with killing 87-year-old mother in CHA senior apartment on South Side
Judge OKs 2-year delay in AT&T case; company’s ex-president pleads not guilty to Madigan-related charges
Cardinal Blase Cupich is still keeping secrets on child sex abuse by order priests
Man charged with fatal shooting on South Side Red Line train
Chicago cop who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
The Latest
A CTA train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop last month.
Transportation
CTA updating rail schedules; says goal is improving trackers, service
CTA has been inundated with complaints from riders, and elected officials over unreliable service, inaccurate transit trackers and extended wait times for trains.
By Manny Ramos
 
Assin Manso Slave River in Ghana, which was once a slave market.
Columnists
‘The Woman King’ could not overcome the truth of the Agojie’s brutality, depravity, inhumanity
I applaud any portrayal of Black female power. But misinformation and the glorification of an unquestionable evil that romanticizes the Agojie as superheroes is unforgivable.
By John W. Fountain
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine all set to make his season debut on Saturday
LaVine missed the first two games of the season - both on the road - as the team has been dealing with managing his left knee and the schedule that goes along with that. However, he went through a Thursday workout with no setbacks, so according to coach Billy Donovan, was set to play against the Cavaliers at the United Center.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on the day he was indicted, March 2, 2022.
Michael Madigan
Inside AT&T’s alleged ‘conspiracy’ to bribe powerbrokers at the Illinois Capitol
WBEZ and the Sun-Times have learned the identities of three former top phone-company lobbyists with ties to a Springfield corruption scandal as former AT&T President La Schiazza, pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts in federal court Friday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
Louis Armstrong (right) autographs a group picture at the Blue Note nightclub during a jazz concert for teenagers in Chicago on April 1, 1948. At left: Paul Meyer, 16, and Tom Koch, 17, of Milwaukee, who hitchhiked to Chicago to attend the concert.
Music
How Chicago put Louis Armstrong on a path to jazz greatness 100 years ago
The trumpeter from New Orleans was 21 when he stepped off a train at the Illinois Central Station in 1922. Now, jazz events in Chicago are exploring his influence on the city.
By Mark Guarino | WBEZ
 