15-year-old boy wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Bronzeville.
About 1 a.m., the teen was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue when two men approached and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
He was struck in the right foot and taken to Comer Children’sHospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
