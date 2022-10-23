The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed to death during fight in Austin home

The victim was stabbed in the thigh and later died. Police say the incident was domestic.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed to death during fight in Austin home
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.

A man was stabbed to death during a fight at a home on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was stabbed to death during a fight inside a home Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 30, was in a fight with someone he knew about 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he was stabbed in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police say the incident was domestic.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.

Next Up In Crime
Man dies, 3 others injured after car strikes bus stop in Chatham
Man found fatally shot in Bronzeville
Man fatally shot inside residence in Scottsdale
3 dead in shootout at Brighton Park drifting event as illegal street takeovers continue in Chicago. ‘It’s traumatizing the city.’
4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Person killed during fight in Auburn Gresham
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
Man dies, 3 others injured after car strikes bus stop in Chatham
Charges pending after police place a suspect in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Patriots coach Bill Belichick listening to a question at a recent news conference.
Bears
Patriots’ Bill Belichick is unprecedented challenge for Bears’ Matt Eberflus
If the Patriots overpower the Bears on the strength of their personnel, Eberflus will have to accept that. But he can’t allow Belichick to thoroughly outfox him. He has to show he can trade punches with the best.
By Jason Lieser
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Best duo in the East is back at the UC, and Bulls are green with envy
While DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were both All-Stars last season, they pale in comparison to what Boston’s Batman and Robin of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are capable of. There’s little defense for that argument.
By Joe Cowley
 
Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) makes a 28-yard catch over Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry in the Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Bears
Bears’ N’Keal Harry focusing on opportunity — not vindication — vs. Patriots
The chip on his shoulder is more about proving himself right than the Patriots wrong after they traded him to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. “It’s just about the way I know I can play. Because I know I can play at a high level.”
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_108553894.jpg
Bears
Bears vs. Patriots — What to Watch 4
Bill Belichick figures to focus on stopping the Bears’ second-ranked running attack, led by Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery.
By Mark Potash
 