Man, 18, fatally shot while driving in Heart of Chicago

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon while driving in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
About 2:30 p.m., the 18-year-old was traveling west in the 1900 block of West 17th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
No arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
