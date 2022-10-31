The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman fatally shot in Montclare

The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking her in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally shot in Montclare
Police_Tape_3__22_.jpg

A woman was shot to death Oct. 30, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet, and no one was in custody.

The woman is the first person killed in Montclare so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded four other murders since 2018, according to Sun-Times data. No homicides were reported in the area in 2019.

Next Up In Crime
Charges announced in slayings of Indiana girls that have vexed community nearly 6 years
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend Chicago shootings; 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
High-capacity magazines for guns can quickly spread death and terror. Ban them.
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago
The Latest
People rally outside the Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, as the court begins to hear oral arguments in two cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions.
Nation/World
Supreme Court hears affirmative action case: Justices raise doubts on using race in college admissions
The court’s six conservative justices all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the programs, which are similar to those used by many other private and public universities.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press and Jessica Gresko | Associated Press
 
The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears’ Equanimeous St. Brown during the second half of Sunday’s game.
Bears
The next step for Bears and Justin Fields: go deep
The Bears can already can attack a defense sideline to sideline with their run game and the passes they throw based off of them. Now they need to stretch it end zone to end zone.
By Patrick Finley
 
The main location of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago at 225 E. Chicago Ave.
News
Parents need to be prepared for ‘tri-epidemic’ this winter, pediatricians say
Local pediatric ERs are already dealing with a surge of RSV, but an uptick of flu and COVID-19 could be on the way at the same time.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Davidson_Richardson.jpg
Blackhawks
Kyle Davidson encouraged, not upset, by Blackhawks’ competitiveness
The Hawks general manager is thrilled about new coach Luke Richardson’s “phenomenal” start and insists he isn’t bothered by out the Hawks’ 4-3-2 record undermining their draft positioning.
By Ben Pope
 