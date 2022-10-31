Woman fatally shot in Montclare
A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in Montclare on the Northwest Side.
The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet, and no one was in custody.
The woman is the first person killed in Montclare so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded four other murders since 2018, according to Sun-Times data. No homicides were reported in the area in 2019.
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
