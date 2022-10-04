4 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

Four people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.
- A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday on the Near West Side. The man, 46, was sitting in his car in the 300 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. when someone in a dark sedan pulled in front and three armed people got out, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the groin and right thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.
- Monday afternoon, a woman was shot while walking in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The woman, 28, was in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when she was surrounded by a group of people about 5:45 p.m., police said. Someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot her in the stomach. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- Hours later, a 32-year-old man with a concealed-carry permit shot someone who broke into his home Monday night in Armour Square, according to police. The man arrived at his home in the 300 block of West 24th Place about 6:40 p.m. to find someone burglarizing his residence. The man pulled his gun and shot the burglar in the stomach, police said. The intruder was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
- Late Monday night, a man was shot while driving in Back of the Yards on the South Side. He was in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone standing on the sidewalk fired shots about 11:25 p.m., police said. He was struck in the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender. ‘Turn yourselves in because my pain is starting to turn to anger.’
The Latest
Adel Daoud was arrested at the end of a monthslong FBI investigation in which an agent provided him with an inert bomb installed in a Jeep that reeked of gasoline and was filled with “bags and bags of fertilizer.” The feds nabbed Daoud after he allegedly tried to set it off outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.
Paul Yambrovich found his biggest puffball and hen of the woods, then commemorated the experience with a sort of ode to mushrooms and life.
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender. ‘Turn yourselves in because my pain is starting to turn to anger.’
“It hurts me so much not waking up to my baby,” says Veronica Zastro, whose 3-year-old was shot dead in an apparent road-range incident in West Lawn.
Told she’s not invited inside, former classmate proposes looking at it from outside.
‘Punch 9 for Harold Washington’: Powerful doc recalls the surprising rise of Chicago’s first Black mayor
Film works as an invaluable reminder of that pivotal time for those who were there — and a history lesson for those who weren’t.