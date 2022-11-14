The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 Lower West Side shootings that left 3 dead may be connected, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says

The separate attacks Monday appear to be connected to an entrenched gang conflict that’s flared up, the alderman says.

By  Allison NoveloTom Schuba and David Struett
 Updated  
SHARE 2 Lower West Side shootings that left 3 dead may be connected, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
_8507441.jpg

A man was found shot multiple times in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue. A short time later, a man and a woman in a vehicle were shot dead on West 21st Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In just 45 minutes on Monday afternoon, a man was found shot to death on the Lower West Side and two others gunned down in separate attacks that the local alderperson said were potentially linked to an escalating gang war.

Local Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) told the Sun-Times that a preliminary police investigation revealed “there may be a connection” between the double homicide and the earlier killing.

The two shootings appear to be connected to an entrenched gang conflict that’s flared up, Sigcho-Lopez said.

TWOSHOT_111522_9.jpg

This green Jeep and a nearby black Honda were taped off by police after the shooting that left two dead Monday afternoon. Police arrested three people when a disturbance broke out as they were investigating the shooting.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“There is always concern of retaliation, and now [it] has escalated,” he said, noting that the second shooting was caught on a nearby police surveillance camera. 

In the first attack, a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue, Chicago police said. He was found around the corner, in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, Sigcho-Lopez said officials were monitoring that area amid concerns over possible violence.

About 1:45 p.m., a man and woman were shot while driving east in the 2400 block of West 21st Street, just a few blocks from the earlier shooting. The vehicle came to a rest after striking another car in the next block, police said.

The man, 32, and woman, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene, and an officer was injured during an apparent disturbance with onlookers, police said.

The officer was “maintaining control of the scene” when she suffered an injured leg, police said. Three people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police taped off two cars: a green Jeep on the west side of Western, with half a dozen evidence markers nearby; and a black Honda on the east side of Western with front-end damage. 

A woman cried near the scene as police investigated. “I just lost my sister,” she said.

Other family members and friends of the victims gathered at Mount Sinai but declined to speak to a Sun-Times reporter.

TWOSHOT_111522_18.jpg

Police work the scene where two people were killed on the Lower West Side. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez called for more funds for violence prevention.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Sigcho-Lopez called for more funding for anti-violence work, along with a transparent system showing “how these funds are being used.” 

Related

“Many of these incidents — homicides and tragedies — keep going on in some of the most vulnerable areas of the city,” he said. “So I think there’s a lot of work in terms of accountability all around.”

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in Wentworth Gardens
Man found fatally shot on Lower West Side
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
6 killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend; 12-year-old girl among 21 wounded
Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial
Driver dies after he is shot, then crashes into bus stop on Near West Side
The Latest
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is helping two Chicago charter school networks with her latest donations.
Education
Chicago’s Noble, LEARN charter schools receive $23 million in donations from MacKenzie Scott
In Noble’s case, the grant is the “largest unrestricted donation from a single individual” in the charter network’s history.
By Nader Issa
 
First lady Jill Biden spent Monday in the Chicago area highlighting apprenticeship opportunities in high school and at the community college level.
Education
Jill Biden touts ‘career-connected learning’ in Chicago, calling education a nonpartisan ‘American’ issue
The first lady visited Chicago on Monday to highlight apprenticeship and career training opportunities for young people.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls have bigger issues to deal with than low-energy performances
The dismal showing in the loss to Denver earned the roster a practice day on Monday. But effort hasn’t been the issue with this group through the first 14 games of the season. Availability has, and that falls on a front office and the leap of faith they took on continuity.
By Joe Cowley
 
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 11.4 wins above replacement, as calculated at Fangraphs.com, was the highest in the majors since Barry Bonds’ 11.9 in 2004.
MLB
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt favorites for MVP awards
With an AL-record 62 home runs and a 207 weighted runs created plus, Judge turned in one of the best offensive seasons since Barry Bonds last ran roughshod over major-league pitching.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Leading up to Thanksgiving, turkey supply is at a low while cost is at a high compared to last year.
Business
Thanksgiving turkeys more expensive, harder to find
The average bird costs 32 cents more per pound this year than last year.
By Nicky Andrews
 