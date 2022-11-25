Two teens shot in North Lawndale

Two teens were hospitalized after being shot in North Lawndale Thursday night, police said.

A boy, 16, and girl, 17, were driving in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire and struck them both around 9:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. The boy was shot in the leg and the girl was shot in the neck and back.

Both were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

