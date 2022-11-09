1 killed, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.
The three were standing in the 6600 block of North Clark Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, whose age was not known, was shot in the chest and was taken by Chicago fire personnel to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said.
A 48-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
Another man, 43, was struck in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
