Thursday, December 1, 2022
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into car in Greater Grand Crossing

A woman also was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck at the intersection of South Eberhart Avenue and East 75th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in Back of the Yards

A man was shot to death while driving Thursday night, then crashed his vehicle into another car in Greater Grand Crossing.

The man was driving north in the 7500 block of South Eberhart Avenue  just before 7 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said. His age was not known.

He crashed his vehicle into another car that was stopped facing north at the intersection of South Eberhart Avenue and East 75th Street, police said. A woman occupant of that vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Her age and condition were not known.

The man was transported to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

