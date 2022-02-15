 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 person shot Monday in Chicago

A 23-year-old woman was shot in Englewood.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file

One person was shot Monday in Chicago.

  • About 10 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when she was shot at by two males, Chicago police said. She was struck in the index finger, and drove to a family member’s home nearby. The woman refused treatment, and drove to Holy Cross Hospital, where she is in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.

Three people were killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

