 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Family says man was shot to death during carjacking in South Loop, but police won’t confirm that his Mercedes SUV is missing

“Everybody is upset by this,” the family’s lawyer said. “That man, such a loving man. Everybody’s in shock over this.”

By Sophie Sherry
Jacek Rudnicki
Provided by family

Family members say a man was shot dead during a carjacking in the South Loop over the weekend, but police are releasing few details of the attack and won’t even say whether the man’s Mercedes is missing.

The victim, identified by relatives as Jacek Rudnicki, 44, was found in the street in the first block of East 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. Sunday with two gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rudnicki had been texting a friend about heading to a party somewhere on the Near South Side about 3:30 a.m., according to the family’s lawyer, Gordon Learn.

An hour later, he was found on the street and the 2018 Mercedes SUV he was driving was missing, Learn said. The car belonged to his mother, but Rudnicki used it to drive for Lyft and Uber. Rudnicki’s cell phone and wallet were found on him, the lawyer said.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive Rudnicki as he lay in the snow, according to a police report. Officers noticed “broken car glass fragments,” some covered with blood, near Rudnicki’s body, along with two shell casings, the report states.

But there was “no vehicle” at the scene, according to the report.

Rudnicki’s family believe someone shot him and took off in the Mercedes. But Chicago police would not confirm that Rudnicki was a victim of a carjacking, saying only the “incident, including a possible motive, remains under investigation.” No one was in custody.

Police Supt. David Brown was asked about the attack at a news conference Monday on stepped-up efforts against carjacking. He said he had no details or updates to share.

Rudnicki lived on Harbor Drive between the Chicago River and Millennium Park, about three miles from where he was shot. His LinkedIn and Facebook pages list him as founder and president of Knowware Consulting which provides business analysis.

“I’ve known Jatic, he was dearly loved by a lot of people.” Learn said. “Everybody is upset by this. That man, such a loving man. Everybody’s in shock over this.”

His father is Dr. Merek Rudniki, a surgeon who is past president of the Polish-American Medical Society in Chicago.

Neil Steinberg and Tom Schuba contributed to this report

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Cops nab alleged ‘ringleader’ of smash-and-grab burglary crew that tossed cash registers on Pritzker’s block, hit Burberry store twice

The suspect was described by police as a member of "an organized group" that carried out nine overnight burglaries between last November and last month.

By Tom Schuba and David Struett

El Chapo case fallout: Wife of top El Chapo associate Pedro Flores never got a deal, feds say

Vivianna Lopez, whose husband Pedro Flores was once Chicago’s biggest cocaine trafficker, ‘did not receive immunity’ or ‘a non-prosecution agreement’ to keep her from being prosecuted for laundering drug money, a prosecutor says.

By Frank Main and Jon Seidel

Ja’Mal Green fined, ordered to stay away from federal courthouse after Van Dyke protest

Community activist Ja’Mal Green was one of nine protesters arrested last week inside the Dirksen Federal Building.

By Stefano Esposito

Oscar nominations rich with talent, but a few greats got, um, overlooked

Ruth Negga, Caitriona Balfe, Nicolas Cage and Jennifer Hudson deserved some love, but let’s not call it a snub

By Richard Roeper

Mundelein man gets to spend the night before Super Bowl inside SoFi Stadium

"My number one passion is my love for the Chicago Bears and the National Football League, so we started going on trips," says Chad Vincent, a physical education teacher who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy about 10 years ago.

By Barry Wilner | Associated Press

Woman, 88, and man, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Irving Park

The two were discovered inside a first-floor apartment in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue early Tuesday.

By Sun-Times Wire