Skokie man shot and killed on driveway in Park Ridge

A man from Skokie was shot and killed Tuesday evening in suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded to call of gunfire at 8:10 p.m. and found the man lying on a driveway in the 200 block of North Grace Avenue, Park Ridge police said in a statement.

Paramedics took the man, 47, to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

Only one other homicide has been recorded in Park Ridge, according to Cook County medical examiner’s office data going back to 2014.

In September 2019, a man with a history of mental health issues allegedly stabbed his mother to death with a sword and hid her body in a trash can.

In October 2020, a man allegedly stabbed and critically injured his mother in the 1400 block of Carol Street. A judge ordered the man undergo a mental health evaluation.