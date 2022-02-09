 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Skokie man shot and killed on driveway in Park Ridge

Officers responded to call of gunfire Tuesday evening and found the man lying on a driveway in the 200 block of North Grace Avenue, police said.

By David Struett
File photo

A man from Skokie was shot and killed Tuesday evening in suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded to call of gunfire at 8:10 p.m. and found the man lying on a driveway in the 200 block of North Grace Avenue, Park Ridge police said in a statement.

Paramedics took the man, 47, to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

Only one other homicide has been recorded in Park Ridge, according to Cook County medical examiner’s office data going back to 2014.

In September 2019, a man with a history of mental health issues allegedly stabbed his mother to death with a sword and hid her body in a trash can.

In October 2020, a man allegedly stabbed and critically injured his mother in the 1400 block of Carol Street. A judge ordered the man undergo a mental health evaluation.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

UIC won’t be allowed to participate in Horizon League championship events

UIC announced last month that it will leave the Horizon League and join the Missouri Valley Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

By Gene Farris

Authorities identify woman killed in Englewood shooting

Cierra Robinson, 32, and a male were shot shortly Tuesday afternoon in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue. Two teen boys were killed in separate shootings the same day.

By Sun-Times Wire

Fire formally announce signing of Xherdan Shaqiri

A designated player, Shaqiri joins the Fire after winning Champions League titles with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

By Brian Sandalow

Pritzker to lift Illinois’ indoor mask mandate Feb. 28, but school requirements expected to remain

Masks won’t be required in grocery stores, restaurants and other gathering points, but they’ll still be required in hospitals, on mass transit and some other settings, including schools, at least for several weeks.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Man charged with fatally shooting 12-year-old boy last month in Englewood

Jaran Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Racine, Wisconsin and charged with the murder of Marcell Wilson, police said.

By David Struett

Washington Commanders will investigate harassment claim against owner Dan Snyder

Although many former team employees accused Snyder of presiding over a culture that was toxic to women, he had not been personally accused of sexual harassment until last week.

By Ben Nuckols | Associated Press