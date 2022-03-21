Man charged with stealing $180K in 10 burglaries across Chicago
Dion Butts, 24, was arrested Sunday in Hillside after police identified him as one of several people who took part in the burglaries, police said.
A man has been charged with stealing over $180,000 in cash and merchandise in 10 burglaries across Chicago since last fall, according to police.
Dion Butts, 24, was arrested Sunday in Hillside after police identified him as one of several people who took part in the burglaries, Chicago police said.
They happened:
- Nov. 26 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue
- Nov. 26 in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue
- Nov. 26 in the 2000 block of West Division Street
- Jan 4 and Jan. 6 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue
- Jan. 6 in the 2900 block of North Broadway
- Jan. 6 in the 400 block of West Belmont
- Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of West 18th Street
- Jan. 17 in the 3600 block of West 26th Street
- Feb. 3 in the 5800 block of West North Avenue
Butts, from Hillside, was expected to appear in court later Monday on 10 felony counts of burglary.
