Man charged with stealing $180K in 10 burglaries across Chicago

A man has been charged with stealing over $180,000 in cash and merchandise in 10 burglaries across Chicago since last fall, according to police.

Dion Butts, 24, was arrested Sunday in Hillside after police identified him as one of several people who took part in the burglaries, Chicago police said.

They happened:



Nov. 26 in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue

Nov. 26 in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue

Nov. 26 in the 2000 block of West Division Street

Jan 4 and Jan. 6 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue

Jan. 6 in the 2900 block of North Broadway

Jan. 6 in the 400 block of West Belmont

Jan. 14 in the 1100 block of West 18th Street

Jan. 17 in the 3600 block of West 26th Street

Feb. 3 in the 5800 block of West North Avenue

Butts, from Hillside, was expected to appear in court later Monday on 10 felony counts of burglary.

