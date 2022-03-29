Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer, injuring another on West Side

A man was accused of shooting a Chicago police officer and injuring another on the West Side.

James Callion, 28, was arrested after he was wounded in a shootout with officers in the800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

He faces charges of attempted first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery of a police officer, authorities said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Officers had conducted a traffic stop after watching Callion commit multiple traffic violations, police said.

As they walked up to the car, Callion rammed into one of the officers, pinning him against the squad car, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference in front of Stroger Hospital.

Callion opened fire, striking one officer in the left pinky finger. The officers fired back, striking him, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Brown said a second person was arrested, but a police spokesperson later clarified that only the alleged shooter was in custody. Two guns were recovered from the car, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for thirty days.