Thursday, March 31, 2022
6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

In one attack, two men were shot in East Garfield Park.

Six people were shot in Chicago Wednesday.

Six people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

  • Two men were sitting in a car in an alley in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue just before noon when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. One man, 32, was shot three times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second man, 39, was grazed in the head and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
  • Almost two hours later, a man, 52, was driving in the 5200 block of South Paulina Street when someone inside a silver car opened fire, striking him in the right forearm, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Three others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.

