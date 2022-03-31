6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

Six people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.
- Two men were sitting in a car in an alley in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue just before noon when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. One man, 32, was shot three times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The second man, 39, was grazed in the head and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
- Almost two hours later, a man, 52, was driving in the 5200 block of South Paulina Street when someone inside a silver car opened fire, striking him in the right forearm, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
Three others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.
Four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.
The Latest
The USMNT claimed an automatic berth by finishing among the top three nations in CONCACAF qualifying
What we know about the Jan. 6 insurrection is shocking enough. What we don’t know, and which those missing phone logs and other material might help us learn, could be even worse.
Young women living in big-city metro areas are increasingly likely to earn just as much — or more — than their male peers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is working with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s team and a litany of other top Democrats in the state to start laying the extensive groundwork needed to put together a bid for what would the city’s first major political convention since 1996.
Andrew Wilburn, 14, was reported missing from 66th Street and Stoney Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.