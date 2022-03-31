The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport

Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

A man allegedly jumped a barbed wire fence and climbed onto the wing of a private jet at Midway Airport.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was accused of jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet at Midway Airport.

Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Martinez seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence in the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He walked onto a runway, took off his clothes and climbed onto the wing of the jet, police said. He was taken to MacNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.

Next Up In Crime
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house
6 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Police arrest suspected gunman in Fashion Outlets mall shooting in Rosemont
CPS security guard charged with sexually assaulting teenage student
Man who pinned cop against squad car also shot at officers, prosecutors said
The Latest
When it comes to demaplaning, typically, a dermatologist or&nbsp;licensed esthetician will use a surgical-grade scalpel to scrape off ”peach fuzz” and a top layer of dead skin cells. But experts say you can also do it from home with an exfoliation tool.
Well
Women are shaving their faces: why dermaplaning is all the rage
Here’s what you need to know about what are touted as the benefits, including brightening the skin, helping to fade dark spots and softening fine lines and wrinkles.
By USA TODAY
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As I’m incarcerated, girlfriend stands by me but wants baby
Knowing she’d like to be pregnant again, inmate feels he’s being selfish by not making her move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
117554_2397b.jpg
Movies and TV
‘How We Roll’ sweetly follows a formula as well-worn as rented shoes
On CBS sitcom, likable former Chicago comedian Pete Holmes stars as a dad with pro bowling dreams.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
The man, 35, was riding a train near the Clark/Division stop about 3:55 a.m. Thursday when someone approached and began taking items from his pockets, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pete Townshend’s (pictured) and Des McAnuff’s “The Who’s Tommy” will be presented at the Goodman Theatre this summer in their re-imagined take on the musical.
‘Reimagined’ take on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ set for Goodman Theatre summer run
The musical is among the nine-play lineup for the Goodman’s 2022-2023 season, the final one curated by artistic director Robert Falls, who will be exiting the post after 35 years.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 