Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, police said.
A man was accused of jumping a barbed wire fence and climbing onto the wing of a private jet at Midway Airport.
Javier Martinez, 33, was arrested moments after climbing onto the jet, Chicago police said.
He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Martinez seemed to be intoxicated when he climbed over the fence in the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
He walked onto a runway, took off his clothes and climbed onto the wing of the jet, police said. He was taken to MacNeal Hospital with minor injuries and was being evaluated, officials said.
The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.
