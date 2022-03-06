The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend after following her home from work: prosecutors

Umar Ayuba, 32, was ordered held on $1 million bail in the Feb. 25 slaying of 42-year-old Azucena Vargas in Albany Park.

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
 March 06, 2022 06:10 PM
SHARE Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend after following her home from work: prosecutors
A 24-year-old man was arrested for shooting two police officers March 4, 2022.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend last month in Albany Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 32-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend last month and leaving her body inside the car she parked near her Albany Park home.

On Feb. 25, Umar Ayuba followed 42-year-old Azucena Vargas home after she finished work at the Domino’s Pizza restaurant where the two met, prosecutors said during his initial court hearing Sunday. The couple had broken up a month earlier.

When Vargas parked in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue, prosecutors said Ayuba approached and shot her once in the head. He then grabbed her phone, hopped into a van registered to his mother and eventually drove to the home they shared in Edgewater Beach.

Vargas’ mother later alerted a person described only as a witness that her daughter hadn’t returned to their home, prosecutors said. Using a cellphone-tracking app to find the last location where Vargas’ phone pinged, the witness found her unresponsive inside her car

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a single 9mm shell casing was found inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. “Extensive video surveillance” footage tracked the van from the Domino’s to the scene of the homicide and then to Ayuba’s home.

Vargas’ cellphone was later discovered during a search of Ayuba’s home, prosecutors said. After being placed in custody, he told investigators that he wanted to talk about their relationship while allegedly admitting to the killing.

Prosecutors said Ayuba had apparently never been arrested before. He now faces felony counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

A police officer testified that Ayuba was hospitalized for a “mental condition,” and an assistant public defender declined to provide mitigating evidence because he hadn’t spoken to the suspect. 

Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy set bail at $1 million, denying the prosecutors’ request to have him held without bail because he wasn’t present for court. 

McCarthy said that same request can be made at his next court date on Wednesday. 

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards
$1 million bail for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago cops at West Side hot dog stand
Fact-check: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin playing numbers game with claim he reduced homicides by 40% his first year in office
1 killed, 2 teens among 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening
Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale
Man, 24, charged with attempted murder of 2 officers shot outside West Side hot dog spot
The Latest
Johnson.jpg
Blackhawks
Tyler Johnson’s success story provides more evidence for disc replacement surgery’s effectiveness
The 31-year-old Blackhawks forward feels “unbelievable,” with no back pain for the first time in years, after following in Jack Eichel’s footsteps and becoming the second NHL player to undergo the surgery in December.
By Ben Pope
March 06, 2022 05:54 PM
Chaon_Cross__Lady_from_the_Sea__credit_Michael_Brosilow.jpeg
Theater
‘The Lady from the Sea’: There’s something in the water in Court’s abstract, sometimes amusing Ibsen adaptation
Heavy on metaphor and verbal imagery, the play considers the raw yearnings of the life that isn’t, and the entrapment of the one that is.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
March 06, 2022 05:21 PM
Cubs prospect Kohl Franklin throws live batting practice at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
‘Unbelievable’ comeback: Cubs’ Kohl Franklin brings the heat in first live session
Cubs right-handed prospect Kohl Franklin hasn’t pitched in a game since 2019.
By Maddie Lee
March 06, 2022 05:06 PM
Tom Ricketts and his family are reportedly one of several parties interested in making a bid for Chelsea FC.
Cubs
Report: Cubs’ Ricketts family looking into bid for Chelsea FC
The owners of the Cubs are reportedly one of up to 10 parties interested in making a bid for the top English Premier League club.
By Maddie Lee
March 06, 2022 05:04 PM
Loyola players and coaches celebrate after defeating Drake 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
College Sports
Loyola returning to NCAA Tournament after defeating Drake for MVC title
This is the first time since 1962-63 that the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
By Associated Press
March 06, 2022 04:14 PM