Glen Ellyn man charged with first-degree murder in Humboldt Park shooting
Kevin Change, 32, was shot and killed March 17, 2022 in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
A Glen Ellyn man was accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding another in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
Pretice Phillips, 46, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
He was scheduled for bond court Friday.
Phillips allegedly opened fire on two men in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue on March 17, 2022, police said.
Kevin Change, 32, was struck on the left side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The other man, 33, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.
Family’s frantic search ends at hospital where they find father in a coma after a carjacking: ‘Robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead’
After killing parents in Uptown senior home, man returned for well-being check with cops, prosecutors said
The Latest
The Hawks beat the Sharks 5-4 in a shootout Thursday to snap their eight-game losing streak and give their retiring broadcaster one last memorable night at the United Center.
A male and female were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.
The officers were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.
Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel hit his first home run of the season.