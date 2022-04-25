Man found beaten to death in hallway of Englewood apartment building: police

A man was found beaten to death in the hallway of an Englewood apartment building Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers conducting a well-being check in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue found the victim unresponsive at 4:30 a.m., police said.

The man, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related. No arrests were reported.

