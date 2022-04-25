The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found beaten to death in hallway of Englewood apartment building: police

Officers conducting a well-being check in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue found the 42-year-old unresponsive Sunday morning, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found beaten to death in hallway of Englewood apartment building: police
patch_badge.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was found beaten to death in the hallway of an Englewood apartment building Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers conducting a well-being check in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue found the victim unresponsive at 4:30 a.m., police said.

The man, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related. No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Two men shot during fight in Edgewater
Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park hit-and-run
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 37 hurt and 7 killed by gunfire
Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village
Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta set to be sentenced in bribery case Monday
Chatham SWAT response ends after no gunman found — hours after SWAT responds to Northwestern Memorial for phone threat
The Latest
A teenage girl was shot April 21, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
Two men shot during fight in Edgewater
Three men were fighting in the 6000 block of North Winthrop when one of them opened fire around 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lizzo is bringing her North American tour to the United Center in October.
Music
Lizzo making a ‘Special’ tour stop in Chicago
Her special guest on the trek will be Atlanta rapper Latto.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park hit-and-run
Tanner Kapan, 25, was going east on Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue Saturday when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him and drove away.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 01: Police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on January 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The two were shot just before midnight on December 31, making them the last of more than 4000 people shot in the city in 2016 and ending one of the most violent years in the city in two decades. Police tape marks the scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 690392527
Crime
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 37 hurt and 7 killed by gunfire
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for tamping down surging violent crime. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.
By Katie Anthony and Tom Schuba
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
Crime
Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village
Elijah Gallardo, 21, was shot in his head early Sunday when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 