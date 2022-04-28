The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two teenage boys were wounded in separate shootings in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Target store at the Brickyard mall Wednesday morning.

The woman, 47, was shot several times by someone who approached her in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue around 9:30 a.m., Chicago police said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead.

In other shootings, a 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in West Garfield Park on Wednesday morning.

He was shot in his head by someone in a passing white van around 4:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. He was brought to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon, four people were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan around 2 p.m., police said.

A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.

A fourth person was shot in his body, police said. His age and condition were not released.

At least six others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
Woman ran over, killed husband after she drove on Dan Ryan as he clung to roof: prosecutors
4 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting, including 17-year-old boy
Police investigating more Red Line attacks, including one that reportedly injured local actor
Woman fatally shot at Brickyard mall Target parking lot
Marmion Academy monk charged with sexually abusing former student
Teen shot in the head in West Garfield Park
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Politics
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.
By Sun-times Staff Reports
 
Including one or more of these foods into your daily diet is good for the gut.
Eat Well
Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health
Stanford researchers found that a 10-week diet high in fermented foods resulted in measurable improvements in microbiome diversity, decreases in markers of inflammation.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Adrian Matejka, the new editor of Poetry magazine.
Entertainment and Culture
Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine, which faced criticism on diversity
Published in Chicago, it’s one of the country’s oldest and most prominent literary publications. Matejka, a former Indiana poet laureate, has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Widower in his 60s asks, Do women my age want sex?
Now dating again, man isn’t sure whether women at this stage of life view intimacy as just a requirement of marriage.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
UTBOH_AG_GALLERY_0013_2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Acting the main draw for series on shocking Utah murders
Hulu drama worth seeing for Andrew Garfield as a Mormon detective and Daisy Edgar-Jones as a family’s doomed newcomer.
By Richard Roeper
 