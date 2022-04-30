The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
2 women shot — 1 fatally — after argument in Near North

The two women, 31 and 26, were arguing with the gunman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street about 1:05 a.m. when he opened fire, striking them both, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two women were shot, one fatally, April 30, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two women were shot — one fatally — after an argument early Saturday morning in Near North.

The younger woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The older woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

