2 women shot — 1 fatally — after argument in Near North
The two women, 31 and 26, were arguing with the gunman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street about 1:05 a.m. when he opened fire, striking them both, police said.
The younger woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
The older woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
