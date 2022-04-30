2 women shot — 1 fatally — after argument in Near North

Two women were shot — one fatally — after an argument early Saturday morning in Near North.

The two women, 31 and 26, were arguing with the gunman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street about 1:05 a.m. when he opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The younger woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The older woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.