Multiple people shot in Back of the Yards

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. near the 4800 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.Further details were not immediately released.
The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.
This is a developing story.
Car being followed by Chicago police helicopter crashes on West Side, driver arrested on Eisenhower Expressway
The Latest
Chicago immigration advocates Tuesday rallied around Octaviano Ortiz and his family as he faces a looming deadline to leave the country after an appeal on his deportation order was recently denied.
The Hawks’ 15.4% chance of winning the No. 1 or 2 overall pick didn’t come to fruition Tuesday, and the pick is now gone for good — completing the regrettable Seth Jones trade package.
“I’m chasing my dream,” he said before a workout with the Grizzlies.
Andrea Cheng, the city’s water commissioner, said while “in general we agree with the intent to improve water affordability,” her department had no way to implement what the proposed ordinance would require it to do.
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Lilacs blooming, walleye, coho, white bass, crappie, opener
Lilacs are blooming as befits the first real week of spring and that leads, or sorta leads, this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.