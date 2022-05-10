The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Multiple people shot in Back of the Yards

The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. near the 4800 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot at 48th and Ada streets, May 10, 2022.

Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot at 48th and Ada streets, May 10, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. near the 4800 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.Further details were not immediately released.

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

