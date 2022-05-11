The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
21 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Five teens were shot, one fatally, in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Chicago police work the scene where 5 teens where shot, 1 fatally, in a drive-by involving a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

In the day’s first fatal attack, five teens were struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The group of teens, ranging from 16 to 19 years old, were standing outside in the 4800 block of South Ada Street about 4:30 p.m. when gunmen approached in a stolen red Mazda and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 19, was shot in the left side of the body and head, officials said, adding that he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder, arm, face and ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 18, was shot in the right hip and left knee and taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, officials said. A second 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A second 16-year-old boy was grazed in the right ankle but refused medical attention, police said.

Tuesday night, a man was shot to death in the East Side neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing in a garage in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black car drove by and someone inside opened fire about 9:45 p.m., police said.

The man was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

An hour later, six people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Jackson Park.

About 10:30 p.m., two males in an SUV fired shots while driving through the 6400 block of South Richards Drive, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. Another woman, 37, suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Two other women, 22 and 30, were shot in the leg and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

A 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man, 29, was struck in the leg and was transported in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

At least nine others were wounded in citywide gun violence Tuesday.

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

