Alleged gunman charged in double murder inside Humboldt Park

A man has been charged with fatally shooting two men inside Humboldt Park on the West Side.

John Corona, 25, was arrested minutes after the Monday shooting and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Authorities said Corona and another gunmen approached the victims and opened fire just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Luis Muñoz Marín Drive.

Antwon Gee, 35, and Devel Jones, 34 were pronounced dead at the scene. Relatives said they were close friends.

In the moments after the shooting, a woman ran up to the scene and yelled, “I just talked to him…Where’s my son?” Not long afterwards, a young girl showed up crying and screaming, “Why did they have to kill my daddy...My daddy is dead.”

Corona, from the Gage Park neighborhood, was expected in court later Thursday.

