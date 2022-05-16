The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer struck by car in West Englewood

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police officer struck by car in West Englewood
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car Monday afternoon in West Englewood.

The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. near 57th Street and Damen Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

Chicago police didn’t release details.

Next Up In Crime
17-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of teen at ‘The Bean’
No bail for man charged with fatally shooting motorist after fender-bender in Lawndale
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout
16-year-old boy shot dead in Millennium Park had big plans for his family and for his music ‘if I make it to 21.’
Man killed after being shot, run over by gunman’s car in Marquette Park, police say
Lightfoot sets earlier citywide weekend curfew
The Latest
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons made his Chicago Cubs debut on Sunday and was in the staring lineup for the first time Monday.
Cubs
Andrelton Simmons makes Cubs starting lineup debut to open series vs. Pirates
Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons spent the first five weeks of the season on the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 
Carvana_Oak_Brook.jpg
Illinois stops Carvana sales over delays with registrations, titles
Carvana’s license to operate in Illinois was suspended after consumer complaints. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office said some buyers are waiting four to six months for proof of vehicle ownership.
By David Roeder
 
SENSORS_050922_2.jpg
Environment
The dangers in our air: Mapping Chicago’s air pollution hotspots
An analysis of readings from newly-installed air sensors across the city found portions of Little Village, Austin, Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Irving Park and Avondale have the highest levels of particulate matter pollution — a known cause of serious health problems.
By Smarth GuptaDillon Bergin, and 3 more
 
Caitlin Dobbins (from left), Katy Campbell and Michael Mejia star in Underscore Theatre Company’s world premiere musical “Notes &amp; Letters.”
Theater
Storyline gets lost amid Underscore Theatre’s ‘Notes and Letters’
Chicago history plays a key role in a new musical from Annabelle Lee Revak.
By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times
 
A lone can of Similac baby formula powder sits on a shelf in San Antonio, Texas.
News
Deal reached to reopen baby formula plant, Abbott says
The company, headquartered in Chicago, did not immediately detail terms of the agreement with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety concerns at the firm’s Sturgis, Michigan, plant.
By Zeke Miller | Associated Press and Matthew Perrone | Associated Press
 