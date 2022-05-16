Chicago police officer struck by car in West Englewood

A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car Monday afternoon in West Englewood.
The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. near 57th Street and Damen Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, officials said.
Chicago police didn’t release details.
