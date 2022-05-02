The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Man injured in third CTA attack over weekend

In the most recent attack, three men, 48, 41 and 29, were standing on an Orange Line platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street about 7:30 a.m. when a man swung a knife at them after an argument, police said.

A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

Three people were injured in CTA related attacks over the weekend in Chicago.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was injured Sunday morning in the third CTA-related attack over the weekend.

Three men, 48, 41 and 29, were standing on an Orange Line platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in West Elsdon about 7:30 a.m. when a man swung a knife at them after an argument, Chicago police said.

The youngest man suffered a laceration to his left arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Less than 12 hours earlier, one man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., Chicago police said, adding that he was able to get back onto the platform safely.

He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn’t know, police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Authorities don’t believe the incidents are related.

No one from the attacks was in custody.

