1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

One person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in citywide shootings across Chicago Friday.
- About 5 a.m., a man was in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire after two groups got into an “altercation,” Chicago police said. The 25-year-old was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspects fled in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala, police said.
- Three people were shot and wounded in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when both were struck by gunfire, police said. The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. The woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was in good condition.
- Minutes later, a 42-year-old man was driving in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot trying to pass through a “blockage” caused by several cars, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was reportedly in fair condition, officials said.
At least six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday.
Six people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.
‘He just wanted to be a kid.’ Three charged with killing 9-year-old and wounding 6-year-old brother in ‘targeted’ Skokie shooting
The Latest
One of the wounded, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when he was struck by gunfire, police said.
The 34-year-old was crossing the street just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Columbus Avenue when she was struck by a black SUV.
“That’s where you build fandom, grow revenue, and that’s where all the players will benefit versus adding a roster spot here and there.”
Reflecting on one of the most iconic photos of his presidency, former President Obama said, “I think this picture embodied one of the hopes that I had when I first started running for office.”