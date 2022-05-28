The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

The fatal attack occurred in Homan Square.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot inside a home in West Pullman May 23, 2022, in West Pullman.

One person was killed and 10 other were wounded in shootings May 27, 2022 across Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in citywide shootings across Chicago Friday.

  • About 5 a.m., a man was in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire after two groups got into an “altercation,” Chicago police said. The 25-year-old was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspects fled in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala, police said.
  • Three people were shot and wounded in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when both were struck by gunfire, police said. The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. The woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. She was in good condition.
  • Minutes later, a 42-year-old man was driving in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot trying to pass through a “blockage” caused by several cars, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was reportedly in fair condition, officials said.

At least six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday.

Six people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

