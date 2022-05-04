The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with armed carjacking, leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown

Trimane Kimbrough, 19, was arrested about an hour after the carjacking in the basement of the adjacent Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., the university said in an alert ending the lockdown.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with armed carjacking, leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.

A man was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint May 2, 2022 in West Rogers Park and leading police on a chase that prompted a lockdown at Northwestern University.

Adobe stock photo

A man allegedly carjacked another man at gunpoint Monday in West Rogers Park and led police on a chase that prompted a lockdown at Northwestern University.

Trimane Kimbrough, 19, was arrested about an hour after the carjacking in the basement of the adjacent Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., the university said in an alert ending the lockdown.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID, criminal trespass to real property and leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

The carjacking occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue. As the stolen car fled south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a license plate-reading camera picked it up at Foster Avenue, according to a police report.

Kimbrough was expected in bond court Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Ex-U of C cop charged with groping fellow officer, showing her lewd picture
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation near Ford City Mall
Man shot dead in East Garfield Park
Girl, 15, among two charged with mugging WTTW show host on CTA Red Line
Carjacker told driver, ‘Get out or I’ll shoot you,’ then led police on a chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Side-armer Scott Effross allowed two unearned runs in the Cubs’ loss to the White Sox in the Crosstown series opener.
Cubs
How Cubs reliever Scott Effross claimed off-the-field leadership role
Effross made his first major-league start in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss Tuesday to the White Sox at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox’s Josh Harrison pats Cubs catcher Yan Gomes after Harrison was hit by a pitch from relief pitcher Keegan Thompson during the fifth inning Tuesday.
Cubs
White Sox win contentious Crosstown series opener vs. Cubs 3-1
White Sox leadoff hitter Tim Anderson hit a solo home run in a rainy wind-swept win.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man was fatally shot and another wounded May 3, 2022, in Back of the Yards.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
They were inside of a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings Tuesday, lowering his ERA to 1.17 this season.
White Sox
White Sox righty Michael Kopech’s workload will be watched; his work has been stellar
Kopech lowered his ERA to 1.17 with four-plus scoreless innings against the Cubs.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 