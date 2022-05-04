Man charged with armed carjacking, leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown

A man allegedly carjacked another man at gunpoint Monday in West Rogers Park and led police on a chase that prompted a lockdown at Northwestern University.

Trimane Kimbrough, 19, was arrested about an hour after the carjacking in the basement of the adjacent Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., the university said in an alert ending the lockdown.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID, criminal trespass to real property and leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

The carjacking occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue. As the stolen car fled south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a license plate-reading camera picked it up at Foster Avenue, according to a police report.

Kimbrough was expected in bond court Wednesday.