Carjacker chased by police into Northwestern University downtown campus, prompting lockdown

Police chased a carjacking suspect into a Northwestern University medical building in downtown Chicago Monday, prompting an hour-long lockdown before the man was arrested in the basement of an adjacent building.

The man, 19, ran onto the Northwestern campus after officers boxed in the stolen car he was driving at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier, around 12:50 p.m., in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park, police said.

After ditching the car and leaving his gun inside, the man ran into the Morton Medical Research Buildingat 310 E. Superior St., authorities said.

As police began searching and setting up a perimeter, Northwestern University wrote in a campus alert: “There is an active threat event on the Chicago Campus. Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors.”

Police arrested the man about an hour later in the basement of the adjacent Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., the university said in an alert ending the lockdown.

Chicago police released a photo of the carjacked vehicle and the suspect’s gun on a floorboard.

No injuries were reported.

Police officers investigate in the 300 block of East Superior Street, where a suspect had run into the Northwestern University Chicago Campus on Monday, May 2, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times

Firearm recovered from stolen vehicle from which the suspect fled. @Area3Detectives are investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/GQhR4hIBFc — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) May 2, 2022