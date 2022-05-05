The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 killed, 8 shot, Wednesday in Chicago

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 killed, 8 shot, Wednesday in Chicago
Chicago police work the scene where a man was found shot by an off duty Cook County Sherif in an alleyway in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Chicago police work the scene where a man was found shot by an off duty Cook County Sherif in an alleyway in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified.

Hours later, a man was found shot to death in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was inside a vehicle about 12:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when another vehicle pulled near him and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Also Wednesday afternoon, two men were shot inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 44 and 49, were inside a home about 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. Both men were shot in the leg and they self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Thirteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in car in South Shore
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Police release video footage of group wanted in connection with Loop shooting over weekend
Patrick Spilotro, who helped the feds nab Joey Lombardo after his brothers’ murders, dies at 85
Illinois Safe Haven advocates ‘starting to panic’ about Supreme Court eyeing abortion rights
Second man dies in Albany Park shooting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son’s wondering why his skin color differs from mine
Mom hasn’t told 12-year-old that his dad isn’t his biological father and he was conceived during a date rape.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
AP21281434501842.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Big Conn’: How a flashy Kentucky lawyer got caught swindling millions from Social Security
Apple TV+ docuseries recalls the scam that bankrolled Eric C. Conn’s hedonistic lifestyle—and took a toll on hundreds of disabled victims.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 5, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run May 4, 2022, in Old Irving Park.
News
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Old Irving Park
Nick Parlingayan was riding in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a car that fled the scene, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot May 4, 2022, in South Shore.
News
Man found shot to death in car in South Shore
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a car with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.
By Sun-Times Wire
 