2 killed, 8 shot, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He has not yet been identified.

Hours later, a man was found shot to death in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue and found the 34-year-old in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was inside a vehicle about 12:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when another vehicle pulled near him and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Also Wednesday afternoon, two men were shot inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 44 and 49, were inside a home about 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. Both men were shot in the leg and they self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Thirteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

