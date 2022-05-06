Teen charged after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin

A 17-year-old boy was charged after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin on the Northwest Side Thursday night, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred just after 11 p.m. when the officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said.

They spotted a 17-year-old boy who matched the description on the call and, after a brief chase, one of the officers fired once and did not strike the teen, according to a police statement. The gunman also fired but no one was hit.

The boy was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from him, police said. Another handgun was found in the area, police said.

The teen was charged with aggravated use of a weapon and aggravated assault of an officer, police said. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting.