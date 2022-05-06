The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting

The 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
A boy shot himself in the foot May 5, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

After the shooting, the man fled and struck multiple cars, causing his vehicle to turn over, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Tom Dart defies judge’s order, lets gun defendant get 2-day weekly furlough that the law now mandates
Judge denies Kim Foxx’s bid to let inmate out early under new state law
Death of woman found shot in Lincoln Square alley ruled a suicide
No bail for teen couple charged with murder, attempted murder in December shootings on NW Side
Man shot three times while struggling with robber who took his phone in Lincoln Park neighborhood
Teen charged after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers in Cragin
The Latest
Sky___3.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky begin title defense with 98-91 overtime loss to the Sparks
This season is about more than becoming the first team in the WNBA’s 20 years to repeat. In Chicago, it’s about the Sky’s foothold in the city’s saturated sports market.
By Annie Costabile
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV with license plate readers parking at the District 17 Station at 4650 N. Pulaski Rd. on the Northwest Side, Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022.
Editorials
Study on corrupt police ‘crews’ is reminder that cop culture must change
The quicker officers who engage in illegal conduct are taken off the streets, the better it will be for residents — and for the many honest men and women in uniform who are trying to make a positive difference in the communities they serve.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A closing order from the city is taped to the door of the Quik Mart at the Citgo gas station, 3759 W. Chicago Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022.
Business
After shooting nearby, gas station remains closed, and owner wants to know why
Gas station co-owner Ahmed Mohsin said he has “a closed business and questions I cannot answer.” A business group is calling attention to the issue of city-mandated closings of stores owned by Muslims and Arab Americans, ostensibly due to crime.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Manley Career Academy High School sophomore Mariaha McGloan, 16, serves a burrito bowl to Sherry Franklin (left), a Chicago Public Schools’ instructional support specialist.
Education
CPS students battle it out for best food truck recipe
On Friday, four Chicago Public Schools pitched business plans for a food truck, along with a menu, to several judges. Then, they offered samples the students had cooked that morning at school.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Harry_serving_beer.jpg
Columnists
Harry Caray fans to help feed Ukrainians by raising a toast Thursday
Budweiser and Bud Light sales from all six locations in Chicago going to help war-torn country
By Michael Sneed
 