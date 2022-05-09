The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 people wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Paramedics responded to three gunshot victims Monday afternoon near Springfield Avenue and Thomas Street, officials said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Monday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to three gunshot victims around 12:40 p.m. near Springfield Avenue and Thomas Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The victims were all males in their late teens or early 20s. They were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, he said.

One person was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital, Langford said.

Another person was snot in the leg, and a third person was shot in the arm. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police did not immediately release details about the shooting.

The Latest
Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company’s facial recognition software using a photo of himself in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. In a Monday, May 9, 2022 legal filing, the company has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people’s photos without their consent. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) ORG XMIT: NY638
Business
Controversial facial recognition firm barred from taking on most private clients, operating in Illinois for 5 years
A settlement filed Monday in Cook County offers a stinging blow to Clearview AI, which has built a facial recognition database with more than 20 billion images ripped from popular websites and apps.
By Tom Schuba
 
A video projection of “Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge,” 1899 by Claude Monet, is among the works that will envelop visitors at “Immersive Monet &amp; The Impressionists,” opening in Chicago on June 17.&nbsp;
Art
Immersive art experience featuring works of Monet, Renoir, Degas heading to Chicago
“Immersive Monet & The Impressionists” is the latest such experience to make its way to Chicago.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Aaron Bummer was placed on the 15-day IL with a right knee strain.
White Sox
Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Charlotte as White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly
A right knee strain puts Bummer on the 15-day injured list.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Dakotah Earley was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park.
Crime
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
“Dakotah [Earley] is fighting as hard as he can right now,” his brother wrote Sunday.
By David Struett
 
Ledarius Mack (43) played in three games for the Bears last season.
Bears
Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies
Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, played in three games last season. The six players who were signed participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
By Mark Potash
 