Chicago police officer struck by driver on West Side: CFD

A Chicago police officer was struck by a driver Monday morning in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue around 9:40 a.m. for an officer struck by a vehicle, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said. He did not know the officer’s condition.

Police radio traffic indicates the officer was struck by a woman who stole the officer’s squad car, but those transmissions have not been confirmed by Chicago police.

The woman, who was naked and armed, drove onto the Eisenhower Expressway before crashing into several parked cars near Stroger Hospital, according to the unconfirmed police radio traffic.

She was arrested and being taken to hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to radio traffic.

Police did not immediately release information.

