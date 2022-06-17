The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot and killed in car in Roseland, police say

The woman, 40, was in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot to death inside a car early Friday in Roseland on the South Side.

The woman, 40, was in a passenger seat in the 10700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire at 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

She was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police reported no arrests.

