Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.
About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
Latron Tate, 39, was struck in the chest and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The other man, 41, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
