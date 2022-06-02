The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting

They were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Park Manor June 2, 2022.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Park Manor June 2, 2022.

Sun-Times File photo

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

Latron Tate, 39, was struck in the chest and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The other man, 41, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Next Up In Crime
Driver strikes and kills 2-year-old riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
Chicagoans should be outraged by attack on former police chief, Vallas says
Swastikas and racist graffiti found at Evanston middle school
Fact-check: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott misfires with half-cocked shots at Chicago’s ‘tougher’ gun laws
2 killed, U.S. marshal among 10 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
3 injured in Avalon Park crash
The Latest
John Lanzendorf, a hairstylist and avid collector of dinosaur art and sculpture, stands next to a bronze model of a Lambeosaurus being attacked by two Dromaeosaurs at his Gold Coast condo in 2000. The bronze was sculpted by artist Mike Trcic, who worked on the T. rex in “Jurassic Park.” That year, some pieces of Mr. Lanzendorf’s Tyrannosaurus art were lent to the Field Museum for display during the debut of Sue the T. rex.
Obituaries
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
He tended to the tresses of the likes of Leslie Caron, Claudia Cardinale, Catherine Deneuve, Deborah Kerr and Marcello Mastroianni and at one point owned what’s believed to have been the world’s largest private collection of dinosaur art.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson makes a swinging strike during the third inning of a game against the White Sox on May 21.
MLB
Josh Donaldson returns to Yankees’ lineup after coming off IL
He is in the lineup Friday night for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for a remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.
By Associated Press
 
BWC_Photo.png
Suburban Chicago
Naperville police officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop: officials
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The White Sox recalled pitcher Davis Martin to start Friday against the Rays.
White Sox
White Sox call up RHP Davis Martin to start against Rays
The team also reinstated right-handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman from the restricted list.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks with Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) during a breaking ground ceremony for Build Chicago’s new campus, which will feature art and music studios, a mental health center, a basketball court and other youth development spaces in the Austin neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2021.
Politics
Handful of West Side alderpersons to stand with Lightfoot as she launches reelection bid Wednesday
Black Caucus Chair Jason Ervin (28th), Emma Mitts (37th) and Chris Taliaferro (29th) will be on hand for the mayor’s announcement.
By Fran Spielman
 