Police release photos of man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Rogers Park apartment building
The woman suffered severe injuries in the attack, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. on May 11 in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue, according to police.
Chicago police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman in the laundry room of her apartment building in Rogers Park last month.
The attack was described by police as black, 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 to 130 pounds.He was wearing a white shirt with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes and a black baseball cap.His right arm was in a sling.
Anyone with information can call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8261.
2 teens, woman wounded in Gresham shooting — minutes after 11-year-old girl was shot half a mile away
The woman was listed in critical condition, the teens in good condition.
She was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.
The man’s condition didn’t become evident until after he moved in, and he’s estranged from his family.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition
The team’s ownership faces a big call on a stadium deal as trends in the league lead to more costly, subsidy-laden deals.