Monday, June 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Police release photos of man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Rogers Park apartment building

The woman suffered severe injuries in the attack, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. on May 11 in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue, according to police.

By  Dan Haar
   
Surveillance images released by Chicago police.

Chicago police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman in the laundry room of her apartment building in Rogers Park last month.

The woman suffered severe injuries in the attack, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. on May 11 in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue, according to police.

The attack was described by police as black, 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 120 to 130 pounds.He was wearing a white shirt with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes and a black baseball cap.His right arm was in a sling.

Anyone with information can call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8261.

